Team556 Price Today

The live Team556 (TEAM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TEAM.

Team556 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,155, with a circulating supply of 999.85M TEAM. During the last 24 hours, TEAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00115642, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TEAM moved -- in the last hour and +31.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Team556 (TEAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.16K$ 47.16K $ 47.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.16K$ 47.16K $ 47.16K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,851,747.2485685 999,851,747.2485685 999,851,747.2485685

The current Market Cap of Team556 is $ 47.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TEAM is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999851747.2485685. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.16K.