TBAG Price Today

The live TBAG (TBAG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current TBAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TBAG.

TBAG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,678.19, with a circulating supply of 231.34M TBAG. During the last 24 hours, TBAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00596667, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TBAG moved -0.45% in the last hour and +11.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TBAG (TBAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.68K$ 16.68K $ 16.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.10K$ 72.10K $ 72.10K Circulation Supply 231.34M 231.34M 231.34M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TBAG is $ 16.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TBAG is 231.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.10K.