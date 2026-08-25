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The live Tarot V1 price today is 0.00765222 USD.TAROT market cap is 518,055 USD. Track real-time TAROT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Tarot V1 price today is 0.00765222 USD.TAROT market cap is 518,055 USD. Track real-time TAROT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Tarot V1 Logo

Tarot V1 Price (TAROT)

Unlisted

1 TAROT to USD Live Price:

$0.00764579
$0.00764579$0.00764579
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Tarot V1 (TAROT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:13:49 (UTC+8)

Tarot V1 Price Today

The live Tarot V1 (TAROT) price today is $ 0.00765222, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAROT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00765222 per TAROT.

Tarot V1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 518,055, with a circulating supply of 67.70M TAROT. During the last 24 hours, TAROT traded between $ 0.00760977 (low) and $ 0.00772928 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAROT moved -0.00% in the last hour and +3.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.73.

Tarot V1 (TAROT) Market Information

$ 518.06K
$ 518.06K$ 518.06K

$ 2.73
$ 2.73$ 2.73

$ 765.22K
$ 765.22K$ 765.22K

67.70M
67.70M 67.70M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tarot V1 is $ 518.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.73. The circulating supply of TAROT is 67.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 765.22K.

Tarot V1 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00760977
$ 0.00760977$ 0.00760977
24H Low
$ 0.00772928
$ 0.00772928$ 0.00772928
24H High

$ 0.00760977
$ 0.00760977$ 0.00760977

$ 0.00772928
$ 0.00772928$ 0.00772928

$ 4.1
$ 4.1$ 4.1

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-0.60%

+3.63%

+3.63%

Price Prediction for Tarot V1

Tarot V1 (TAROT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TAROT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tarot V1 (TAROT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Tarot V1 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Tarot V1 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TAROT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Tarot V1 Price Prediction.

What is Tarot V1 (TAROT)

Tarot is a decentralized lending protocol on Fantom Opera where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools.

Lenders can supply tokens to any lending pool in the Tarot Protocol to earn passive yield without impermanent loss, while borrowers can deposit LP tokens in a lending pool to borrow additional tokens in the token pair. This enables borrowers to leverage their LP tokens for even more LP tokens, allowing for leveraged yield farming and enhanced liquidity providing rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Tarot V1

What is Tarot V1 about?

Tarot is a decentralized lending protocol on Fantom Opera where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools.

What makes Tarot V1 unique?

Lenders can supply tokens to any lending pool in the Tarot Protocol to earn passive yield without impermanent loss, while borrowers can deposit LP tokens in a lending pool to borrow additional tokens in the token pair. This enables borrowers to leverage their LP tokens for even more LP tokens, allowing for leveraged yield farming and enhanced liquidity providing rewards.

What is Tarot V1 trading right now?

Current price: ₦10.3917413453546614632000, with a price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours.

Is TAROT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Yield Farming,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Yield Aggregator,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Tarot V1 market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about TAROT?

With 67700000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Tarot V1 compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦5567.814244226396000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Tarot V1 being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Tarot V1's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tarot V1

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:13:49 (UTC+8)

Tarot V1 (TAROT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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