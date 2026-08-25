About Taro The true story of survival in the ice! Sakhalin huskies (also known as Karafuto ken), Taro and Jiro, rose to fame in 1959 after they were abandoned with 13 other dogs in Antarctica by a Japanese expedition team for almost a year yet survived. While seven of the dogs perished still chained at the campsite, Taro, Jiro and six other dogs managed to escape. The pair endured below-freezing temperatures and survived possibly on a diet of penguins and seals. Finally, in 1959, a new Japanese research team returned to Antarctica, astonished to discover Taro and Jiro still alive after 11 months. News of the surviving dogs reached Japan and they became symbols of perseverance and courage ultimately becoming known as "The Survivors."

Which blockchain network does Taro run on?

Taro operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TARO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -4.53% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Taro belong to?

Taro falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare TARO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Taro?

Its market capitalization is ₦42866737.66664644296000, placing the asset at rank #6915. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TARO is currently circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Taro today?

Over the past day, TARO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Taro fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.