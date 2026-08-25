Tardi Price Today

The live Tardi (TARDI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current TARDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TARDI.

Tardi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 116,566, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TARDI. During the last 24 hours, TARDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04357049, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TARDI moved -0.75% in the last hour and +18.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.99.

Tardi (TARDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.57K$ 116.57K $ 116.57K Volume (24H) $ 28.99$ 28.99 $ 28.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.57K$ 116.57K $ 116.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tardi is $ 116.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.99. The circulating supply of TARDI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.57K.