Tanuki Price Today

The live Tanuki (TANUKI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current TANUKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TANUKI.

Tanuki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,731, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TANUKI. During the last 24 hours, TANUKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TANUKI moved -0.56% in the last hour and +44.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.19K.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.73K$ 103.73K $ 103.73K Volume (24H) $ 1.19K$ 1.19K $ 1.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.73K$ 103.73K $ 103.73K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tanuki is $ 103.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.19K. The circulating supply of TANUKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.73K.