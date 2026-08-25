Tako Price Today

The live Tako (TAKO) price today is $ 0, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAKO.

Tako currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,533, with a circulating supply of 420.69B TAKO. During the last 24 hours, TAKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAKO moved -0.21% in the last hour and +68.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tako (TAKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.53K$ 34.53K $ 34.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.53K$ 34.53K $ 34.53K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tako is $ 34.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAKO is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.53K.