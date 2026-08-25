Taboshi Price Today

The live Taboshi (TABOSHI) price today is $ 36.48, with a 24.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current TABOSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 36.48 per TABOSHI.

Taboshi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,674,776, with a circulating supply of 100.98K TABOSHI. During the last 24 hours, TABOSHI traded between $ 28.67 (low) and $ 36.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 47.25, while the all-time low was $ 1.068.

In short-term performance, TABOSHI moved +7.64% in the last hour and +57.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.08K.

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.67M$ 3.67M $ 3.67M Volume (24H) $ 11.08K$ 11.08K $ 11.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.77M$ 6.77M $ 6.77M Circulation Supply 100.98K 100.98K 100.98K Total Supply 185,964.0 185,964.0 185,964.0

The current Market Cap of Taboshi is $ 3.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.08K. The circulating supply of TABOSHI is 100.98K, with a total supply of 185964.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.77M.