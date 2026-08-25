Taboo Price (TABOO)
The live Taboo (TABOO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current TABOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TABOO.
Taboo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,579, with a circulating supply of 9.78B TABOO. During the last 24 hours, TABOO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063936, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TABOO moved -- in the last hour and -29.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Taboo is $ 67.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TABOO is 9.78B, with a total supply of 9782678080.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.58K.
--
-0.09%
-29.43%
-29.43%
In 2040, the price of Taboo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is not like other adult tokens. Their marketplace is cutting-edge, with its creation by the Enjin Coin Marketplace Developers.
From Super Models to Pornstars, TABOO is selectively curating the most exclusive content creator list in existence, providing the highest quality and most exclusive SFW, NSFW to XXX exclusive media from content creators. There is an application process, in which any adult performer who wishes to be on our platform will have to qualify and obtain approval by us first. This selectivity and exclusivity will create a media platform of the utmost quality and soon everyone will understand why Taboo is the best in the industry.
Their NFT Marketplace and media platform will be cross chain, utilizing layer 2 solution protocols with the lowest fees and fastest transactions. An asset bridge to the ERC20 Network, along with Version 1 of the marketplace, to bring ERC721 and ERC1155 compatible NFTs to the Taboo Ecosystem, on the Binance Smart Chain. Their Marketplace will be built on the Plasma Network, targeting networks like Polygon and Harmony and Sol. There will also have a merchandise store where you can buy your favorite goodies. A unique forum will be made, too, with special incentives and rewards for generating traffic.
However, what is the biggest hurdle in the adult industry? Anyone with a camera can create erotic media. Our NFT marketplace tier system aims to create scarcity, in an oversaturated market. The more Taboo Tokens a person holds, the more content they can access, Similar to buying Diamond tier on Patreon. Each tier will grant access to more and more content, with the highest quality and most exclusive content contained at the highest tier for the most discerning of consumers.
Their highest Tier includes private VIP party invites to the Taboo Mansion, industry events, and model meet and greets.
Want a minted NFT of a sexy playboy model in lingerie or a bikini? Access to XXX-rated NFTs? Private live shows+Rated-R videos? VR content? The ability to transfer NFTs seamlessly from various networks onto our marketplace? Or maybe you are a content creator that would like to test out the opportunity to generate passive income rewards?
The answer to all these questions is TABOO.
Buy, sell, interact, create, earn. The $TABOO way.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Taboo?
Taboo is priced at ₦, shifting -0.09% today.
How fast is the TABOO community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Taboo's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is TABOO's trading volume today?
It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does TABOO compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₦86.82531012655094016000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 9782678080.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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