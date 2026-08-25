What is TabbyPOS about?

TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal that supports cryptocurrency payments, handling tasks such as sales, settlement, and inventory management. It also features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency, records transaction history and cashier information, and generates management reports like sales and inventory reports.

What makes TabbyPOS unique?

TabbyPOS stands out for several reasons: 1) It supports cryptocurrency payments and has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants. 2) The built-in membership system allows merchants to set up their own system without managing the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency. 3) TabbyPOS has an open API interface, enabling collaboration with local POS enterprises and providing more diversified services.

What's the history of TabbyPOS?

TabbyPOS was founded by Lee Koh Ching in May 2022. The company issued tokens (EPOS) on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD in August 2022, completing its fundraising in September 2022. The Alpha version of TabbyPOS was successfully released in March 2023.

What's next for TabbyPOS?

The next plan for TabbyPOS is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add features for daily life, such as paying utility bills and topping up mobile phone credit.

What can TabbyPOS be used for?

EPOS functions as a utility token, used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. Merchants using TabbyPOS must hold a certain number of EPOS.

What is the live price of TabbyPOS?

TabbyPOS is trading at ₦1.9428276703664618140000, showing a price movement of 1.48% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is TABBY today?

The price volatility of TABBY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for TabbyPOS?

The token fluctuated between ₦1.9140108366439047108000 (low) and ₦1.9527546757628752176000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has TABBY generated?

In the last 24 hours, TABBY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦247.61699548243824884000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for TabbyPOS?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does TABBY compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed category, TABBY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.