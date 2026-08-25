szn Price Today

The live szn (SZN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SZN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SZN.

szn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,965, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SZN. During the last 24 hours, SZN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00857609, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SZN moved +0.06% in the last hour and +5.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

szn (SZN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.97K$ 80.97K $ 80.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.97K$ 80.97K $ 80.97K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of szn is $ 80.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SZN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.97K.