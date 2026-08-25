About Syrax AI Syrax AI is a trading infrastructure platform built for Solana meme coin traders, designed to protect users from scams and insider farming. Our ecosystem includes advanced tools like a Telegram token scanner, AI-powered analysis, and real-time bundle detection. Soon, our all-in-one trading platform will launch, offering fast trading, wallet tracking, sniper insights, and detailed token metrics, all in one place. $SYRAX holders unlock premium features, unlimited scans, reduced fees, and earn a share of platform revenue. Syrax is built for the people, not the grifters, bringing transparency, safety, and real utility to Solana trading.

What is the current live price of Syrax AI?

Syrax AI is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.35% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SYRAX market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Syrax AI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6859, supported by a market capitalization of ₦45270403.81598320416000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 65819848.453713 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Syrax AI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.