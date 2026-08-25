About Synthswap Synthswap is the first fully audited and native DEX on Base, offering V3 and V4 tech alongside other DeFi products. History of Synthswap Launched today

What's Next for Synthswap Bring more features like V3, V4, more token utility and grow the dexes volume and userbase Token Utility Stake for real yield (platform fee sharing), Governance, Launchpad allocation.

What Makes Synthswap Unique Synthswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) in the Base ecosystem. Compared to its competitors, Synthswap will enable trading with the lowest fees! Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming will be among the most lucrative.

What is the current price of Synthswap?

Synthswap (SYNTH) is trading at ₦86.91222234889984000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Synthswap play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem sector, SYNTH often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SYNTH being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SYNTH recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Synthswap?

There are 218553.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SYNTH?

Synthswap currently holds market rank #7653 with a market capitalization of ₦18994869.8948731902660000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Synthswap performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Synthswap compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem segment, SYNTH demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.