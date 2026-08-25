What is Synthesizer Dog about?

Synthesizer Dog is an iconic meme featuring a dachshund playing an electronic keyboard, or synthesizer, from a building rooftop. Since its debut in late 2022, videos of the talented wiener dog have been going viral on TikTok and other social media mediums ever since.

What makes Synthesizer Dog unique?

The virtuoso canine known as Synthesizer Dog has become a symbol of internet culture and has been meme'd into the archives of our memories, causing laughter and smiles all over the world.

What is the current live price of Synthesizer Dog?

Synthesizer Dog is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.22% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SYNDOG market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Synthesizer Dog's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7307, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29404849.22688637868000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 959286183.4815775 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Synthesizer Dog's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.