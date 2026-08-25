SyncVault Price Today

The live SyncVault (SVTS) price today is $ 0.368998, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current SVTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.368998 per SVTS.

SyncVault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 328,698, with a circulating supply of 890.78K SVTS. During the last 24 hours, SVTS traded between $ 0.368923 (low) and $ 0.378728 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.394889, while the all-time low was $ 0.066053.

In short-term performance, SVTS moved -0.44% in the last hour and +23.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.14K.

SyncVault (SVTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.70K$ 328.70K $ 328.70K Volume (24H) $ 60.14K$ 60.14K $ 60.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.00M$ 369.00M $ 369.00M Circulation Supply 890.78K 890.78K 890.78K Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SyncVault is $ 328.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.14K. The circulating supply of SVTS is 890.78K, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.00M.