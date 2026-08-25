What is Sync Network about?

Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC). SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cryptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds). Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market.

What makes Sync Network unique?

SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy. The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors.

What's the history of Sync Network?

Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole.

What's next for Sync Network?

Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depend on three factors: 1. Total supply of sync in the market, 2. Duration of bond, and 3. Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token.

What can Sync Network be used for?

Crypto Bonds are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC. Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest.

How much is Sync Network worth right now?

Sync Network is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SYNC going up or down today?

SYNC has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Sync Network today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SYNC.

What makes Sync Network different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SYNC offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SYNC exists in the market?

There are 211448224.30489445 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Sync Network's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦285.03542321058803308000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.