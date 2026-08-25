What is SYLVI AGENT about?

Sylvi is an advanced agent providing concise, data-driven insights on crypto markets using the "Fact Engine". It delivers short, data-driven insights about various topics, especially crypto markets and financial events. It scans social channels (like Twitter/X, Telegram, Discord, etc.), detects trends, and posts responses within their character limits.

What makes SYLVI AGENT unique?

Narrative Analysis: Uses AI models to interpret market sentiment, chart data, and user discussions. Fact Checking: Integrates an internal mechanism (or a separate "Fact Engine") to evaluate the credibility of news or claims. Chart Updates: Provides brief, symbol-based insights, such as ↑↑, ↓↓ to show possible up or down trends.

What can SYLVI AGENT be used for?

Crypto Traders: Receive short-term signals or warnings about liquidity changes. Brand Owners: Track brand mentions and respond swiftly. Influencers: Publish curated news or share relevant content with followers. General Enthusiasts: Stay informed without manually filtering multiple news feeds.

What is the current price of SYLVI AGENT?

SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.56% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does SYLVI AGENT play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, SYLVIAI often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SYLVIAI being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SYLVIAI recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of SYLVI AGENT?

There are 999806550.328791 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SYLVIAI?

SYLVI AGENT currently holds market rank #7698 with a market capitalization of ₦21152099.1537465943728000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has SYLVI AGENT performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 3.56% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does SYLVI AGENT compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, SYLVIAI demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.