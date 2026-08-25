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The live Sylo price today is 0 USD.SYLO market cap is 52,227 USD. Track real-time SYLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sylo price today is 0 USD.SYLO market cap is 52,227 USD. Track real-time SYLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SYLO Price Info

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Sylo Price (SYLO)

Unlisted

1 SYLO to USD Live Price:

$0.00000847
$0.00000847$0.00000847
+64.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sylo (SYLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:07:05 (UTC+8)

Sylo Price Today

The live Sylo (SYLO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYLO.

Sylo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,227, with a circulating supply of 10.00B SYLO. During the last 24 hours, SYLO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01482212, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SYLO moved -42.36% in the last hour and +82.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sylo (SYLO) Market Information

$ 52.23K
$ 52.23K$ 52.23K

--
----

$ 52.23K
$ 52.23K$ 52.23K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sylo is $ 52.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYLO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.23K.

Sylo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01482212
$ 0.01482212$ 0.01482212

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-42.36%

+0.43%

+82.91%

+82.91%

Price Prediction for Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SYLO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sylo (SYLO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sylo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sylo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SYLO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sylo Price Prediction.

What is Sylo (SYLO)

The Sylo Protocol provides confidential communication as a utility to the Sylo Confidential Communication App. The protocol acts as the confidential networking layer for the Sylo App, creating P2P connections and providing a way for users to interact and exchange data confidentially. The Sylo Protocol is being developed to provide fully decentralised confidential communication as a utility to all connected-apps within the Sylo ecosystem. Powered by blockchain and combined with other decentralised technologies, this Protocol will act as the networking layer for the Sylo DApp and 3rd-party connected-apps, while providing charging options for specific communications and services over the network. The fully decentralised Sylo DApp will be the 1st application built on the blockchain-based Sylo Protocol, using technology already commercialised in the Sylo App that’s currently used by thousands globally, available on Apple Store and Google Play Store. The Sylo DApp will be released in public beta in Q4 this year.

Sylo is a decentralised communication and data exchange network powered by a layer 2 micropayments infrastructure and the $SYLO token. User-run Service Peers provide infrastructure to the network which allows developers and businesses to run privacy-first, unstoppable apps without deploying any infrastructure of their own. A staking architecture and unique probabilistic ticketing solution ensure minimal transaction fees and limitless scalability. This scalability is already on show within the projects flagship app, the Sylo Smart Wallet; a decentralised, private messenger and crypto wallet with over a quarter million users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Sylo

What is the real-time price of Sylo today?

The live price of Sylo stands at ₦, moving 0.42% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SYLO?

SYLO has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Sylo showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SYLO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SYLO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Sylo?

With a market cap of ₦70924447.44712487412000, Sylo is ranked #6280, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SYLO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Sylo compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦20.1284904550324265072000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SYLO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (9999652100.0 tokens), category performance within Communication,Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sylo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:07:05 (UTC+8)

Sylo (SYLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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