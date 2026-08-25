Switchboard Price (SWTCH)
The live Switchboard (SWTCH) price today is $ 0, with a 4.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWTCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWTCH.
Switchboard currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 94,500, with a circulating supply of 160.00M SWTCH. During the last 24 hours, SWTCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203248, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SWTCH moved -0.13% in the last hour and -8.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 424.94.
The current Market Cap of Switchboard is $ 94.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 424.94. The circulating supply of SWTCH is 160.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 590.63K.
-0.13%
-4.74%
-8.33%
-8.33%
In 2040, the price of Switchboard could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Switchboard: The Everything Oracle.
It's not just another oracle; it's the fastest, most customizable and only permissionless oracle protocol out there.
Trusted by leading decentralized applications to secure over $5 billion in value, Switchboard offers unparalleled data access across multiple blockchains.
Switchboard offers both the fastest oracles on the market and a platform to build your own oracles for any custom data feeds you need.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Switchboard?
Trading at ₦, Switchboard has shown a price movement of -4.74% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SWTCH's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 160000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Switchboard?
Its market capitalization is ₦128331328.31204742000000, ranking #5549 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SWTCH recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Switchboard fit within the Infrastructure,Oracle,Solana Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Governance,x402 Ecosystem category?
As a Infrastructure,Oracle,Solana Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Governance,x402 Ecosystem token, SWTCH competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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