SwiftCash Price (SWIFT)
The live SwiftCash (SWIFT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWIFT.
SwiftCash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 176,932, with a circulating supply of 308.95M SWIFT. During the last 24 hours, SWIFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03944878, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SWIFT moved -0.12% in the last hour and +10.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 294.40.
The current Market Cap of SwiftCash is $ 176.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 294.40. The circulating supply of SWIFT is 308.95M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.86M.
-0.12%
-1.53%
+10.65%
+10.65%
In 2040, the price of SwiftCash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SwiftCash is an open-source, self-funded system of decentralized governance and economy, born out of a desire to create a digital store of value and a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency for daily transactional use along with cheat-proof lotteries that can be played by anyone in the blockchain without any custodian or third-party service getting involved, as well as on-chain HODL/Term deposits. SwiftCash uses the Proof-of-Stake algorithm to reach consensus and allows up to 10% of maximum inflation to be spent on proposals that are embraced by enough stakeholders. Another 10% of maximum inflation goes directly to stakeholders who help secure the network aka Miners and Masternodes, and the rest of maximum inflation which is 80% can go to HODL/Term deposits; coins that are time locked in the blockchain between 1-12 months.
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What is SwiftCash about?
SwiftCash is an open-source, self-funded system of decentralized governance and economy, designed to serve as a digital store of value and a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency for daily transactions. It also offers cheat-proof lotteries that can be played directly on the blockchain without any custodian or third-party involvement, as well as on-chain HODL/Term deposits. SwiftCash utilizes the Proof-of-Stake algorithm for consensus and allocates up to 10% of maximum inflation for proposals approved by stakeholders. Additionally, 10% of maximum inflation is distributed to network stakeholders, including Miners and Masternodes, while the remaining 80% is allocated to HODL/Term deposits, which are time-locked on the blockchain for periods ranging from 1 to 12 months.
What is the live trading price of SwiftCash today?
The current trading price of SwiftCash stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SWIFT?
SWIFT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for SwiftCash?
In the last 24 hours, SwiftCash has seen a price movement of -1.53%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has SwiftCash traded in today?
Within the past day, SwiftCash fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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