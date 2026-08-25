What is SwiftCash about?

SwiftCash is an open-source, self-funded system of decentralized governance and economy, designed to serve as a digital store of value and a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency for daily transactions. It also offers cheat-proof lotteries that can be played directly on the blockchain without any custodian or third-party involvement, as well as on-chain HODL/Term deposits. SwiftCash utilizes the Proof-of-Stake algorithm for consensus and allocates up to 10% of maximum inflation for proposals approved by stakeholders. Additionally, 10% of maximum inflation is distributed to network stakeholders, including Miners and Masternodes, while the remaining 80% is allocated to HODL/Term deposits, which are time-locked on the blockchain for periods ranging from 1 to 12 months.

What is the live trading price of SwiftCash today?

The current trading price of SwiftCash stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SWIFT?

SWIFT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for SwiftCash?

In the last 24 hours, SwiftCash has seen a price movement of -1.53%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has SwiftCash traded in today?

Within the past day, SwiftCash fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.