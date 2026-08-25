Sweep Token Price Today

The live Sweep Token (SWEEP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWEEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWEEP.

Sweep Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 381,815, with a circulating supply of 100,000.00T SWEEP. During the last 24 hours, SWEEP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWEEP moved -0.45% in the last hour and +14.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sweep Token (SWEEP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 381.82K$ 381.82K $ 381.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 381.82K$ 381.82K $ 381.82K Circulation Supply 100,000.00T 100,000.00T 100,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+17 1.0e+17 1.0e+17

The current Market Cap of Sweep Token is $ 381.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWEEP is 100,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 381.82K.