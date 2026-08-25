What is Sway Social about?

Sway Social is the first social protocol for Metacreators that uses NFTs to translate social capital into an asset class. This allows anyone to monetize their Metaverse on their terms.

What makes Sway Social unique?

Every building block in Metaverse — game item, avatar, collectible, social media post, land title, etc. — is an NFT. Behind every NFT creator is a community that establishes the value of creator's social capital.

What's the history of Sway Social?

In traditional Web 2 social media platforms, the number of ‘Likes’ or ‘Followers’ is directly correlated to their earnings power. Creator is primarily valued by the number of followers he can engage with.

What's next for Sway Social?

Sway introduces a web3 equivalent model where social capital is translated into an asset class. Instead of ‘following‘ a creator, participants can stake with their creator pool. Value is established based on the pool participation TVL.

What can Sway Social be used for?

Stakeholders are providing a social underwriting facility for creators through a subDAO.

What is the current price of Sway Social?

Sway Social is trading at ₦3.113630365649336768000, representing a price movement of -13.78% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does SWAY compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -13.78% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SWAY is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Sway Social performing compared to Polygon Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Polygon Ecosystem segment, SWAY demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Sway Social's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦154125246.30103185064000 positions SWAY at rank #5298, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦3.1132772847460443624000 to ₦3.6114880193263706796000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is SWAY trading?

Sway Social has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact SWAY's valuation?

With 49500372.63920652 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.