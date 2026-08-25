Which blockchain network does SwapX run on?

SwapX operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SWPX?

The token is priced at ₦1.3735390339464258464000, marking a price movement of 3.42% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SwapX belong to?

SwapX falls under the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Sonic Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SWPX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SwapX?

Its market capitalization is ₦46263104.35562454452000, placing the asset at rank #6822. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SWPX is currently circulating?

There are 33357424.539116874 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SwapX today?

Over the past day, SWPX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SwapX fluctuated between ₦ and ₦1.4694683993640240448000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.