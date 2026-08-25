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The live Suzaku Token price today is 0.00704385 USD.SUZ market cap is 285,355 USD. Track real-time SUZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Suzaku Token price today is 0.00704385 USD.SUZ market cap is 285,355 USD. Track real-time SUZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SUZ Price Info

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Suzaku Token Price (SUZ)

Unlisted

1 SUZ to USD Live Price:

$0.00697069
$0.00697069$0.00697069
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Suzaku Token (SUZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:05:06 (UTC+8)

Suzaku Token Price Today

The live Suzaku Token (SUZ) price today is $ 0.00704385, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00704385 per SUZ.

Suzaku Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 285,355, with a circulating supply of 40.52M SUZ. During the last 24 hours, SUZ traded between $ 0.00699483 (low) and $ 0.00722459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.204252, while the all-time low was $ 0.00612815.

In short-term performance, SUZ moved -0.04% in the last hour and +12.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 517.07.

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Market Information

$ 285.36K
$ 285.36K$ 285.36K

$ 517.07
$ 517.07$ 517.07

$ 699.48K
$ 699.48K$ 699.48K

40.52M
40.52M 40.52M

99,315,560.53
99,315,560.53 99,315,560.53

The current Market Cap of Suzaku Token is $ 285.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 517.07. The circulating supply of SUZ is 40.52M, with a total supply of 99315560.53. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 699.48K.

Suzaku Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00699483
$ 0.00699483$ 0.00699483
24H Low
$ 0.00722459
$ 0.00722459$ 0.00722459
24H High

$ 0.00699483
$ 0.00699483$ 0.00699483

$ 0.00722459
$ 0.00722459$ 0.00722459

$ 0.204252
$ 0.204252$ 0.204252

$ 0.00612815
$ 0.00612815$ 0.00612815

-0.04%

-1.70%

+12.49%

+12.49%

Price Prediction for Suzaku Token

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Suzaku Token (SUZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Suzaku Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Suzaku Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Suzaku Token Price Prediction.

What is Suzaku Token (SUZ)

Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.

It is a permissionless protocol allowing:

  • Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
  • Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
  • Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
  • Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey

Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.

Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.

In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:

  • Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
  • Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.

LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.

The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.

In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemInfrastructure

About Suzaku Token

What is the current price of Suzaku Token?

Trading at ₦9.5655727717546584060000, Suzaku Token has shown a price movement of -1.70% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SUZ's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 40515919.36633571 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Suzaku Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦387513081.38078615380000, ranking #4145 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SUZ recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦9.4990034414492979348000 and ₦9.8110183196818483604000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Suzaku Token fit within the Infrastructure,Avalanche Ecosystem category?

As a Infrastructure,Avalanche Ecosystem token, SUZ competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Suzaku Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:05:06 (UTC+8)

Suzaku Token (SUZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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