Suzaku Token Price (SUZ)
The live Suzaku Token (SUZ) price today is $ 0.00704385, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00704385 per SUZ.
Suzaku Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 285,355, with a circulating supply of 40.52M SUZ. During the last 24 hours, SUZ traded between $ 0.00699483 (low) and $ 0.00722459 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.204252, while the all-time low was $ 0.00612815.
In short-term performance, SUZ moved -0.04% in the last hour and +12.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 517.07.
The current Market Cap of Suzaku Token is $ 285.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 517.07. The circulating supply of SUZ is 40.52M, with a total supply of 99315560.53. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 699.48K.
-0.04%
-1.70%
+12.49%
+12.49%
In 2040, the price of Suzaku Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
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What is the current price of Suzaku Token?
Trading at ₦9.5655727717546584060000, Suzaku Token has shown a price movement of -1.70% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SUZ's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 40515919.36633571 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Suzaku Token?
Its market capitalization is ₦387513081.38078615380000, ranking #4145 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SUZ recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦9.4990034414492979348000 and ₦9.8110183196818483604000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Suzaku Token fit within the Infrastructure,Avalanche Ecosystem category?
As a Infrastructure,Avalanche Ecosystem token, SUZ competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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