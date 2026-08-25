What is Suwi About?

ART & GOOD VIBES! Suwi is a sunny creature designed to brighten your day. It offers fun through art and videos, champions crypto awareness, and emphasizes life's essentials: Relationships, Health, and Money. If you enjoy adorable content, share silly TikToks, or dive deep into charts, Suwi is your go-to! DA-DA-DA! NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH SUWI.

What Makes Suwi Unique?

Suwi has a STRONG FOUNDATION with a passionate team. Petriky, the founder, is dedicated to creating 3D animations and videos aimed at spreading positivity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Sophie, a European-based artist known for her fantasy-themed artwork, designed Suwi to bring joy to everyone. The enthusiastic SUWI community drives the journey towards global recognition while enjoying every moment along the way!

What is the real-time price of suwi today?

The live price of suwi stands at ₦, moving 3.24% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SUWI?

SUWI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is suwi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SUWI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SUWI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of suwi?

With a market cap of ₦51302655.24838653368000, suwi is ranked #6668, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SUWI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does suwi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦54.2161702220775285664000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SUWI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999808874.255603 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.