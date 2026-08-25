suwi Price (SUWI)
The live suwi (SUWI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUWI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUWI.
suwi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,778, with a circulating supply of 999.81M SUWI. During the last 24 hours, SUWI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03992344, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SUWI moved -0.51% in the last hour and +23.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of suwi is $ 37.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUWI is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999808874.255603. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.78K.
-0.51%
+3.24%
+23.66%
+23.66%
In 2040, the price of suwi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ART & GOOD VIBES! - Suwi , a sunny creature looking to brighten your day!
WHAT IS $SUWI ABOUT?
ART & GOOD VIBES
Feeling low? Let Suwi's vibrant charm lift your spirits! We offer fun through art and videos, championing crypto awareness, and emphasizing life's essentials: Relationships, Health, Money. If you enjoy adorable content, share silly TikToks, or dive deep into charts, Suwi's your go-to! DA-DA-DA!
NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH SUWI.
We got really STRONG FOUNDATION!
Petriky - Founder Petriky is passionate about creating 3D animations and videos. His goal with Suwi is to produce shareable, relatable content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, aimed at spreading positivity. As a content creator in the web3 space for over two years, Petriky believes that despite the challenges and uncertainties, Suwi can help foster a more positive outlook.
Sophie - Artist Sophie is a European-based artist, specializing in fantasy-themed artwork, particularly known for her depiction of elven characters. Her inspiration behind Suwi is to design a creature that brings joy to everyone who views it.
You Enthusiastic SUWI community member, driving our journey towards global recognition—while enjoying every moment along the way!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Suwi About?
ART & GOOD VIBES! Suwi is a sunny creature designed to brighten your day. It offers fun through art and videos, champions crypto awareness, and emphasizes life's essentials: Relationships, Health, and Money. If you enjoy adorable content, share silly TikToks, or dive deep into charts, Suwi is your go-to! DA-DA-DA! NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH SUWI.
What Makes Suwi Unique?
Suwi has a STRONG FOUNDATION with a passionate team. Petriky, the founder, is dedicated to creating 3D animations and videos aimed at spreading positivity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Sophie, a European-based artist known for her fantasy-themed artwork, designed Suwi to bring joy to everyone. The enthusiastic SUWI community drives the journey towards global recognition while enjoying every moment along the way!
What is the real-time price of suwi today?
The live price of suwi stands at ₦, moving 3.24% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for SUWI?
SUWI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is suwi showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is SUWI currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SUWI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of suwi?
With a market cap of ₦51302655.24838653368000, suwi is ranked #6668, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has SUWI seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does suwi compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦54.2161702220775285664000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence SUWI's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (999808874.255603 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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