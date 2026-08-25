Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Survarium price today is 0 USD.SURV market cap is 26,863 USD. Track real-time SURV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Survarium price today is 0 USD.SURV market cap is 26,863 USD. Track real-time SURV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SURV

SURV Price Info

What is SURV

SURV Whitepaper

SURV Official Website

SURV Tokenomics

SURV Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Survarium Logo

Survarium Price (SURV)

Unlisted

1 SURV to USD Live Price:

$0.00002677
$0.00002677$0.00002677
-1.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Survarium (SURV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:04:28 (UTC+8)

Survarium Price Today

The live Survarium (SURV) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SURV.

Survarium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,863, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SURV. During the last 24 hours, SURV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00135913, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SURV moved -0.45% in the last hour and +6.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Survarium (SURV) Market Information

$ 26.86K
$ 26.86K$ 26.86K

--
----

$ 26.86K
$ 26.86K$ 26.86K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Survarium is $ 26.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SURV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.86K.

Survarium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00135913
$ 0.00135913$ 0.00135913

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.45%

-1.76%

+6.87%

+6.87%

Price Prediction for Survarium

Survarium (SURV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SURV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Survarium (SURV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Survarium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Survarium will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SURV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Survarium Price Prediction.

What is Survarium (SURV)

Survarium is a Web3 Play-to-Earn roguelike blending intense action, strategic progression, and real blockchain rewards. Inspired by Brotato and Vampire Survivors, it throws players into chaotic 15-minute survival runs where every decision counts. Equip 6 unique weapons, stack powerful passive items, and collect artifacts with game-changing effects—some boosting your power, others adding risk.

Built for those who thrive under pressure, Survarium rewards skill, adaptability, and grit. Every run offers new upgrade paths, randomized challenges, and the chance to earn real value through the $SURV token.

Backed by a transparent and sustainable tokenomics model, $SURV powers the in-game economy, NFT item marketplace, staking, and future governance. With 85% of tokens available to the public and all in-game revenue reinvested into development, token burns, and community growth, Survarium is designed to evolve with its players.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Survarium

What is Survarium about?

Survarium is a Web3 Play-to-Earn roguelike blending intense action, strategic progression, and real blockchain rewards. Inspired by Brotato and Vampire Survivors, it throws players into chaotic 15-minute survival runs where every decision counts. Equip 6 unique weapons, stack powerful passive items, and collect artifacts with game-changing effects—some boosting your power, others adding risk.

What makes Survarium unique?

Built for those who thrive under pressure, Survarium rewards skill, adaptability, and grit. Every run offers new upgrade paths, randomized challenges, and the chance to earn real value through the $SURV token. Additional Information Backed by a transparent and sustainable tokenomics model, $SURV powers the in-game economy, NFT item marketplace, staking, and future governance. With 85% of tokens available to the public and all in-game revenue reinvested into development, token burns, and community growth, Survarium is designed to evolve with its players.

What is the real-time price of Survarium today?

The live price of Survarium stands at ₦, moving -1.76% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SURV?

SURV has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Survarium showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SURV currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SURV is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Survarium?

With a market cap of ₦36480047.32747650628000, Survarium is ranked #7099, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SURV seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Survarium compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦1.8457032618915662428000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SURV's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Survarium

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:04:28 (UTC+8)

Survarium (SURV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Survarium

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1335
$0.1335$0.1335

+345.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8529
$1.8529$1.8529

+1,752.90%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008201
$0.008201$0.008201

+9.46%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6959
$0.6959$0.6959

+88.59%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1604
$3.1604$3.1604

-20.99%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8529
$1.8529$1.8529

+1,752.90%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1335
$0.1335$0.1335

+345.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6959
$0.6959$0.6959

+88.59%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.069629
$0.069629$0.069629

+88.04%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.027083
$0.027083$0.027083

+9.02%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage