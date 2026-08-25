What is Survarium about?

Survarium is a Web3 Play-to-Earn roguelike blending intense action, strategic progression, and real blockchain rewards. Inspired by Brotato and Vampire Survivors, it throws players into chaotic 15-minute survival runs where every decision counts. Equip 6 unique weapons, stack powerful passive items, and collect artifacts with game-changing effects—some boosting your power, others adding risk.

What makes Survarium unique?

Built for those who thrive under pressure, Survarium rewards skill, adaptability, and grit. Every run offers new upgrade paths, randomized challenges, and the chance to earn real value through the $SURV token. Additional Information Backed by a transparent and sustainable tokenomics model, $SURV powers the in-game economy, NFT item marketplace, staking, and future governance. With 85% of tokens available to the public and all in-game revenue reinvested into development, token burns, and community growth, Survarium is designed to evolve with its players.

What is the real-time price of Survarium today?

The live price of Survarium stands at ₦, moving -1.76% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SURV?

SURV has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Survarium showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SURV currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SURV is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Survarium?

With a market cap of ₦36480047.32747650628000, Survarium is ranked #7099, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SURV seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Survarium compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦1.8457032618915662428000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SURV's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.