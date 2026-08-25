What is SURF about?

$SURF is a utility-focused token launched on PulseChain by the Crypto Paradise team. Designed to reward long-term holders, $SURF incorporates deflationary mechanics including automatic buybacks, burns, and real-time reflections distributed on every trade. Holders gain access to a private DAO group with exclusive investment opportunities and early-stage presales. Additionally, $SURF integrates with the broader Crypto Paradise ecosystem, including VIP perks such as discounted access to IRL retreats and events. Its purpose is to build a community-driven network that combines on-chain financial utility with real-world lifestyle benefits.

Which blockchain network does Surf run on?

Surf operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SURF?

The token is priced at ₦9.605565974069894348000, marking a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Surf belong to?

Surf falls under the Base Ecosystem,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare SURF with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Surf?

Its market capitalization is ₦201716478.05442552084000, placing the asset at rank #4943. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SURF is currently circulating?

There are 21000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Surf today?

Over the past day, SURF generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Surf fluctuated between ₦9.1830231930720789540000 and ₦10.1111370874803931204000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.