Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Surf price today is 0.0070733 USD.SURF market cap is 148,539 USD. Track real-time SURF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Surf price today is 0.0070733 USD.SURF market cap is 148,539 USD. Track real-time SURF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About SURF

SURF Price Info

What is SURF

SURF Official Website

SURF Tokenomics

SURF Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Surf Logo

Surf Price (SURF)

Unlisted

1 SURF to USD Live Price:

$0.00694398
$0.00694398$0.00694398
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Surf (SURF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:04:08 (UTC+8)

Surf Price Today

The live Surf (SURF) price today is $ 0.0070733, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0070733 per SURF.

Surf currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 148,539, with a circulating supply of 21.00M SURF. During the last 24 hours, SURF traded between $ 0.00676215 (low) and $ 0.00744559 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.102584, while the all-time low was $ 0.00492644.

In short-term performance, SURF moved -- in the last hour and +30.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.12.

Surf (SURF) Market Information

$ 148.54K
$ 148.54K$ 148.54K

$ 38.12
$ 38.12$ 38.12

$ 148.54K
$ 148.54K$ 148.54K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Surf is $ 148.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.12. The circulating supply of SURF is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.54K.

Surf Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00676215
$ 0.00676215$ 0.00676215
24H Low
$ 0.00744559
$ 0.00744559$ 0.00744559
24H High

$ 0.00676215
$ 0.00676215$ 0.00676215

$ 0.00744559
$ 0.00744559$ 0.00744559

$ 0.102584
$ 0.102584$ 0.102584

$ 0.00492644
$ 0.00492644$ 0.00492644

--

+0.28%

+30.87%

+30.87%

Price Prediction for Surf

Surf (SURF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SURF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Surf (SURF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Surf could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Surf will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SURF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Surf Price Prediction.

What is Surf (SURF)

SurfLiquid is an on-chain DeFAI (DeFi + AI) agent that manages stablecoin yield for users in a fully non-custodial way. Users connect a wallet, deposit USDC to a personal smart vault, and the agent allocates across vetted lending markets and liquidity pools, rebalancing and compounding automatically. Every action is on-chain and auditable. The system targets practical problems in yield management: missed rebalance windows, gas drag, fragmented pools, and manual monitoring. Surf runs on Base first and integrates a multi-chain execution layer so strategies can expand across EVM networks without users bridging manually. Guardrails include protocol allowlists, position caps, and continuous health checks. The $SURF token powers access to strategy tiers, staking rewards via the Conviction Vault, and governance over parameters like pool allowlists and fee settings. In short, SurfLiquid provides a transparent, self-custodial way to put idle stablecoins to work with AI handling execution and reporting.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Surf (SURF) Resource

Official Website

About Surf

What is SURF about?

$SURF is a utility-focused token launched on PulseChain by the Crypto Paradise team. Designed to reward long-term holders, $SURF incorporates deflationary mechanics including automatic buybacks, burns, and real-time reflections distributed on every trade. Holders gain access to a private DAO group with exclusive investment opportunities and early-stage presales. Additionally, $SURF integrates with the broader Crypto Paradise ecosystem, including VIP perks such as discounted access to IRL retreats and events. Its purpose is to build a community-driven network that combines on-chain financial utility with real-world lifestyle benefits.

Which blockchain network does Surf run on?

Surf operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SURF?

The token is priced at ₦9.605565974069894348000, marking a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Surf belong to?

Surf falls under the Base Ecosystem,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare SURF with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Surf?

Its market capitalization is ₦201716478.05442552084000, placing the asset at rank #4943. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SURF is currently circulating?

There are 21000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Surf today?

Over the past day, SURF generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Surf fluctuated between ₦9.1830231930720789540000 and ₦10.1111370874803931204000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Surf

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:04:08 (UTC+8)

Surf (SURF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Surf

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1310
$0.1310$0.1310

+336.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8716
$1.8716$1.8716

+1,771.60%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008199
$0.008199$0.008199

+9.43%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7238
$0.7238$0.7238

+96.15%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2200
$3.2200$3.2200

-19.50%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8716
$1.8716$1.8716

+1,771.60%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1310
$0.1310$0.1310

+336.66%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7238
$0.7238$0.7238

+96.15%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.070900
$0.070900$0.070900

+91.47%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.027109
$0.027109$0.027109

+9.12%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage