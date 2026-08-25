Super Useless Token Price (SUT)
The live Super Useless Token (SUT) price today is $ 0.00100784, with a 5.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100784 per SUT.
Super Useless Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,387, with a circulating supply of 34.12M SUT. During the last 24 hours, SUT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.467667, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SUT moved -2.49% in the last hour and +13.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.98.
The current Market Cap of Super Useless Token is $ 34.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.98. The circulating supply of SUT is 34.12M, with a total supply of 66000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.52K.
-2.49%
-5.86%
+13.04%
+13.04%
In 2040, the price of Super Useless Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$SUT, short for Super Useless Token, is a playful and unique token central to the MORCHI mini-game experience. Players can earn $SUT by interacting daily with their MORCHI tapp, completing tasks like Chug Energy Drink, Gym Grind, and Cold Shower.
$SUT serves multiple purposes within the game. It can be used to level up your MORCHI, with all tokens used for leveling being burned in the process. Additionally, $SUT is tradable on the DOOAR DEX, where it can be exchanged for GMT.
The total supply of $SUT is capped at 66 million tokens, with 70% allocated to in-game rewards, 10% locked in a liquidity pool, and 20% reserved for the team and marketing events.
As players level up their MORCHI, they burn $SUT but gain more rewards and higher earning potential. At every 5 levels, players can share an invite code with a friend to mint their own MORCHI. Special features are unlocked at Levels 10, 20, and 30, with significant earning increases at Level 10, and the ability to withdraw $SUT tokens starting at Level 20.
Despite its playful name, $SUT is a crucial part of the MORCHI mini-game, adding both fun and strategic depth to the experience.
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What is the current market price of Super Useless Token?
Super Useless Token is valued at ₦1.3686502214393002304000, moving -5.86% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does SUT have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SUT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Super Useless Token on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of SUT?
The circulating supply stands at 34120000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Super Useless Token?
Super Useless Token generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does SUT perform relative to Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Breeding,Gaming Utility Token competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Breeding,Gaming Utility Token segment, SUT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
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