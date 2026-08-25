What is Super Suiyan about?

Super Suiyan is a nostalgic trip to our anime childhood (or adulthood) with a combination of degeneracy from the web3 space. It's a fictional character whose body is inspired by the Sui chain's logo, which is the water drop, and its hair is inspired by the fictional characters of the Japanese Manga series Dragon Ball.

What makes Super Suiyan unique?

The Suiyan goes Super when it levels up, which is a direct reference to the Sui network's ascent in becoming one of the top chains.

What is the real-time price of Super Suiyan today?

The live price of Super Suiyan stands at ₦, moving -11.99% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SUIYAN?

SUIYAN has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Super Suiyan showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SUIYAN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SUIYAN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Super Suiyan?

With a market cap of ₦29358677.10876352564000, Super Suiyan is ranked #7312, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SUIYAN seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Super Suiyan compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.8207904964725123696000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SUIYAN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (10000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Anime-Themed,Sui Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.