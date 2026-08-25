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The live Super Champs price today is 0 USD.CHAMP market cap is 603,335 USD. Track real-time CHAMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Super Champs price today is 0 USD.CHAMP market cap is 603,335 USD. Track real-time CHAMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Super Champs Price (CHAMP)

Unlisted

1 CHAMP to USD Live Price:

$0.00063607
$0.00063607$0.00063607
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Super Champs (CHAMP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:02:41 (UTC+8)

Super Champs Price Today

The live Super Champs (CHAMP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHAMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHAMP.

Super Champs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 603,335, with a circulating supply of 957.72M CHAMP. During the last 24 hours, CHAMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112798, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHAMP moved -0.15% in the last hour and +32.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 800.24.

Super Champs (CHAMP) Market Information

$ 603.34K
$ 603.34K$ 603.34K

$ 800.24
$ 800.24$ 800.24

$ 629.97K
$ 629.97K$ 629.97K

957.72M
957.72M 957.72M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Super Champs is $ 603.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 800.24. The circulating supply of CHAMP is 957.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.97K.

Super Champs Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.112798
$ 0.112798$ 0.112798

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.15%

+1.15%

+32.44%

+32.44%

Price Prediction for Super Champs

Super Champs (CHAMP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHAMP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Super Champs (CHAMP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Super Champs could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Super Champs will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHAMP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Super Champs Price Prediction.

What is Super Champs (CHAMP)

The Super Champs Universe is a web3 AI, gaming, and animation universe with the world’s first autonomous game-streaming AI Agent, multiple live mobile games, and millions of fans across social media. Each Super Champ in the universe has been selected to attend the prestigious Super Champs Academy to hone their fledgling superpowers and athletic skills in mega-racket sports, battlesports, etc. These Super Champs heroes are featured in a series of mobile games with NFTs, AI Agents on video and social platforms, and original animated videos. With 5MM+ downloads of its games, 10MM+ video views on YouTube and TikTok, and 600k+ subscribers for its Kigu AI Agent, Super Champs is ready to explode into the mainstream as the preeminent gaming franchise of 2025. This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.

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Super Champs (CHAMP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsAvalanche EcosystemBase Ecosystem

About Super Champs

What makes Super Champs unique?

Super Champs stands out by merging NFTs with gameplay, featuring high-value characters and collaborations with real-world personalities with massive followings. This combination creates a dynamic platform for community ownership and engagement, while the $CHAMP token unlocks premium experiences and fuels the ecosystem’s growth. With a roadmap that includes celebrity-driven content and expansive media offerings, Super Champs is positioned as a next-generation global media and gaming franchise.

What is Super Champs's current price?

Super Champs trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CHAMP?

With a market cap of ₦819331026.10739820260000, CHAMP is ranked #3337 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Super Champs generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CHAMP?

There are 957718882.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Super Champs fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Super Champs compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦153.18007588298756488000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CHAMP?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Utility Token,Gaming Platform,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CHAMP behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Super Champs

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:02:41 (UTC+8)

Super Champs (CHAMP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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