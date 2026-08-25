Super Champs Price (CHAMP)
The live Super Champs (CHAMP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHAMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHAMP.
Super Champs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 603,335, with a circulating supply of 957.72M CHAMP. During the last 24 hours, CHAMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112798, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CHAMP moved -0.15% in the last hour and +32.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 800.24.
The current Market Cap of Super Champs is $ 603.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 800.24. The circulating supply of CHAMP is 957.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.97K.
-0.15%
+1.15%
+32.44%
+32.44%
In 2040, the price of Super Champs could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Super Champs Universe is a web3 AI, gaming, and animation universe with the world’s first autonomous game-streaming AI Agent, multiple live mobile games, and millions of fans across social media. Each Super Champ in the universe has been selected to attend the prestigious Super Champs Academy to hone their fledgling superpowers and athletic skills in mega-racket sports, battlesports, etc. These Super Champs heroes are featured in a series of mobile games with NFTs, AI Agents on video and social platforms, and original animated videos. With 5MM+ downloads of its games, 10MM+ video views on YouTube and TikTok, and 600k+ subscribers for its Kigu AI Agent, Super Champs is ready to explode into the mainstream as the preeminent gaming franchise of 2025. This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.
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What makes Super Champs unique?
Super Champs stands out by merging NFTs with gameplay, featuring high-value characters and collaborations with real-world personalities with massive followings. This combination creates a dynamic platform for community ownership and engagement, while the $CHAMP token unlocks premium experiences and fuels the ecosystem’s growth. With a roadmap that includes celebrity-driven content and expansive media offerings, Super Champs is positioned as a next-generation global media and gaming franchise.
What is Super Champs's current price?
Super Champs trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.15% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of CHAMP?
With a market cap of ₦819331026.10739820260000, CHAMP is ranked #3337 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Super Champs generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of CHAMP?
There are 957718882.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Super Champs fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Super Champs compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦153.18007588298756488000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence CHAMP?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Utility Token,Gaming Platform,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does CHAMP behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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