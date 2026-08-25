What is Supa Pump about?

The Token Minting Bot enables users to create and deploy tokens on the Solana blockchain through simple chat commands via Telegram (and soon

WhatsApp).

What makes Supa Pump unique?

Supa Pump Bot on Telegram and coming soon to

Whatsapp, is the Ultimate Solana Token Creator, allowing users to create and deploy tokens through simple chat commands.

What can Supa Pump be used for?

Supa Pump Bot can be used to create and deploy tokens on the Solana blockchain.

What is the current live price of Supa Pump?

Supa Pump is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SUPA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Supa Pump's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #8137, supported by a market capitalization of ₦17021568.6265456454456000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 998857668.116602 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Supa Pump's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.