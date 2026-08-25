What is sunpepe about?

SUNPEPE is a meme coin on the TRON blockchain that brings a fresh twist to the classic PEPE character. It combines the legendary vibes of PEPE with a sun-kissed glow, offering a TRON-powered experience. SUNPEPE aims to capture the fun and energy of the meme culture while riding the wave of blockchain technology.

What makes sunpepe unique?

SUNPEPE stands out by being the first PEPE-inspired meme coin on the TRON blockchain. Its unique blend of the beloved PEPE character with a sunny, vibrant theme sets it apart from other meme coins in the market.

What's the history of sunpepe?

SUNPEPE emerged as a creative evolution of the original PEPE meme. By integrating with the TRON blockchain, it brought the meme into the blockchain space, offering a new way for fans to engage with the character and the meme culture.

What's next for sunpepe?

As SUNPEPE continues to gain traction, it plans to expand its presence in the meme and blockchain communities. With a focus on community engagement and innovative developments, SUNPEPE aims to become a leading meme coin on the TRON blockchain.

What can sunpepe be used for?

SUNPEPE can be used for various purposes within the TRON ecosystem, including trading, participating in community events, and supporting meme-related projects. It also serves as a fun and engaging way for users to interact with the TRON blockchain.

Which blockchain network does sunpepe run on?

sunpepe operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SUNPEPE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does sunpepe belong to?

sunpepe falls under the Meme,Tron Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club,Sun Pump Ecosystem,TRON Meme category. This classification helps investors compare SUNPEPE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of sunpepe?

Its market capitalization is ₦83946342.76124363296000, placing the asset at rank #6183. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SUNPEPE is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for sunpepe today?

Over the past day, SUNPEPE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, sunpepe fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.