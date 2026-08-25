SUKI Price Today

The live SUKI (SUKI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUKI.

SUKI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,250.56, with a circulating supply of 183.79M SUKI. During the last 24 hours, SUKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00512745, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUKI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +29.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SUKI (SUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.25K$ 12.25K $ 12.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.25K$ 12.25K $ 12.25K Circulation Supply 183.79M 183.79M 183.79M Total Supply 183,789,475.2 183,789,475.2 183,789,475.2

The current Market Cap of SUKI is $ 12.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUKI is 183.79M, with a total supply of 183789475.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.25K.