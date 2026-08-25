SUIBoxer Price Today

The live SUIBoxer (SBOX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SBOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SBOX.

SUIBoxer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,246.45, with a circulating supply of 210,000.00T SBOX. During the last 24 hours, SBOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SBOX moved -0.32% in the last hour and +24.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SUIBoxer (SBOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.25K$ 14.25K $ 14.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.25K$ 14.25K $ 14.25K Circulation Supply 210,000.00T 210,000.00T 210,000.00T Total Supply 2.1e+17 2.1e+17 2.1e+17

The current Market Cap of SUIBoxer is $ 14.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBOX is 210,000.00T, with a total supply of 2.1e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.25K.