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The live suibeaver price today is 0 USD.DAM market cap is 12,805.27 USD. Track real-time DAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live suibeaver price today is 0 USD.DAM market cap is 12,805.27 USD. Track real-time DAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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suibeaver Logo

suibeaver Price (DAM)

Unlisted

1 DAM to USD Live Price:

$0.00000128
$0.00000128$0.00000128
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
suibeaver (DAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:45 (UTC+8)

suibeaver Price Today

The live suibeaver (DAM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DAM.

suibeaver currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,805.27, with a circulating supply of 10.00B DAM. During the last 24 hours, DAM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069977, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DAM moved -- in the last hour and +20.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

suibeaver (DAM) Market Information

$ 12.81K
$ 12.81K$ 12.81K

--
----

$ 12.81K
$ 12.81K$ 12.81K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of suibeaver is $ 12.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAM is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.81K.

suibeaver Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.069977
$ 0.069977$ 0.069977

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+20.92%

+20.92%

Price Prediction for suibeaver

suibeaver (DAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
suibeaver (DAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of suibeaver could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price suibeaver will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking suibeaver Price Prediction.

What is suibeaver (DAM)

We are a meme coin on SUI network, as beavers protect eco-systems, we intend to protect the SUI ecosystem. Our goal is to create a strong brand and unified community on SUI so when new investors migrate to SUI, they can invest with confidence and assurance. One of our core goals it to provide humanitarian support such as provide charitable contributions towards natural disasters like floods and hurricanes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

suibeaver (DAM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSui EcosystemSui Meme

About suibeaver

What is the current market price of DAM?

It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does suibeaver have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, DAM shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for DAM?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of DAM. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for suibeaver?

It has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of DAM on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated DAM is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About suibeaver

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:45 (UTC+8)

suibeaver (DAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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