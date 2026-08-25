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The live Suiba Inu price today is 0 USD.SUIB market cap is 17,350.97 USD. Track real-time SUIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Suiba Inu price today is 0 USD.SUIB market cap is 17,350.97 USD. Track real-time SUIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Suiba Inu Price (SUIB)

Unlisted

1 SUIB to USD Live Price:

$0.00001704
$0.00001704$0.00001704
-13.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Suiba Inu (SUIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:36 (UTC+8)

Suiba Inu Price Today

The live Suiba Inu (SUIB) price today is $ 0, with a 12.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUIB.

Suiba Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,350.97, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUIB. During the last 24 hours, SUIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00467352, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUIB moved -0.32% in the last hour and +26.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Suiba Inu (SUIB) Market Information

$ 17.35K
$ 17.35K$ 17.35K

--
----

$ 17.35K
$ 17.35K$ 17.35K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Suiba Inu is $ 17.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.35K.

Suiba Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00467352
$ 0.00467352$ 0.00467352

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.32%

-12.52%

+26.43%

+26.43%

Price Prediction for Suiba Inu

Suiba Inu (SUIB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUIB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Suiba Inu (SUIB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Suiba Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Suiba Inu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUIB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Suiba Inu Price Prediction.

What is Suiba Inu (SUIB)

Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more.

The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters.

Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency.

Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.

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Suiba Inu (SUIB) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSui EcosystemSui Meme

About Suiba Inu

What is Suiba Inu about?

Suibax is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suibax is SuibaxBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease.

What makes Suiba Inu unique?

SuibaxBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suibax ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaxBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters.

What can Suiba Inu be used for?

Suibax can be used for trading and managing SUI tokens, creating and collecting unique NFTs, participating in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, and engaging with a vibrant community through giveaways, airdrops, and exclusive features.

What's the history of Suiba Inu?

Liquidity within the Suibax ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency.

What's next for Suiba Inu?

Looking ahead, Suibax is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suibax continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.

What is the current live price of Suiba Inu?

Suiba Inu is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -12.52% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SUIB market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Suiba Inu's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7546, supported by a market capitalization of ₦23562677.5407670415132000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Suiba Inu's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Suiba Inu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:36 (UTC+8)

Suiba Inu (SUIB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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