What is Suiba Inu about?

Suibax is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suibax is SuibaxBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease.

What makes Suiba Inu unique?

SuibaxBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suibax ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaxBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters.

What can Suiba Inu be used for?

Suibax can be used for trading and managing SUI tokens, creating and collecting unique NFTs, participating in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, and engaging with a vibrant community through giveaways, airdrops, and exclusive features.

What's the history of Suiba Inu?

Liquidity within the Suibax ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency.

What's next for Suiba Inu?

Looking ahead, Suibax is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suibax continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.

What is the current live price of Suiba Inu?

Suiba Inu is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -12.52% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SUIB market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Suiba Inu's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7546, supported by a market capitalization of ₦23562677.5407670415132000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Suiba Inu's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.