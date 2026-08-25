SUI Desci Agents Price Today

The live SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) price today is $ 0, with a 34.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current DESCI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DESCI.

SUI Desci Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,247, with a circulating supply of 745.12M DESCI. During the last 24 hours, DESCI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02488851, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DESCI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +79.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.25K$ 30.25K $ 30.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.59K$ 40.59K $ 40.59K Circulation Supply 745.12M 745.12M 745.12M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Desci Agents is $ 30.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESCI is 745.12M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.59K.