What is Sui DePIN about?

SUI DEPIN is the first modular data AI network, referred to as the AI Layer of the Internet. Its primary objective is to enable billions of devices, AI agents, and data owners to securely transact and monetize their data. Beyond the technical aspects, SUI DEPIN aims to create a fair, decentralized, and scalable ecosystem that empowers both users and businesses.

What makes Sui DePIN unique?

SUI DEPIN is a decentralized infrastructure that transforms unused internet bandwidth and data resources into valuable assets. It operates a global network where devices and users contribute their bandwidth and processing power in exchange for rewards, benefiting users, businesses, and the AI landscape as a whole. The network is powered by over 1.5 million active nodes worldwide, enabling efficient and secure handling of massive amounts of data daily. Each node acts as a proxy for gathering publicly available data, and the self-developed AI algorithms allow for easy extraction of data from crawled HTML code without additional software. This makes the network restriction-proof, capable of scraping data worldwide regardless of server location.

What can Sui DePIN be used for?

SUI DEPIN's infrastructure solves a significant problem for AI and Big Data companies by automating 99% of data collection work. This allows startups to access the same datasets as large competitors, addressing the growing difficulty of data acquisition and reducing the need for expert personnel.

What is the live trading price of Sui DePIN today?

The current trading price of Sui DePIN stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SUIDEPIN?

SUIDEPIN recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Sui DePIN?

In the last 24 hours, Sui DePIN has seen a price movement of -40.64%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Sui DePIN traded in today?

Within the past day, Sui DePIN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.