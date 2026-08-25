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The live Sui DePIN price today is 0 USD.SUIDEPIN market cap is 91,310 USD. Track real-time SUIDEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sui DePIN price today is 0 USD.SUIDEPIN market cap is 91,310 USD. Track real-time SUIDEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SUIDEPIN Price Info

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Sui DePIN Price (SUIDEPIN)

Unlisted

1 SUIDEPIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00007155
$0.00007155$0.00007155
-52.94%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:07 (UTC+8)

Sui DePIN Price Today

The live Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) price today is $ 0, with a 40.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIDEPIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUIDEPIN.

Sui DePIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 91,310, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUIDEPIN. During the last 24 hours, SUIDEPIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02374623, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUIDEPIN moved -10.60% in the last hour and +62.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Market Information

$ 91.31K
$ 91.31K$ 91.31K

--
----

$ 91.31K
$ 91.31K$ 91.31K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sui DePIN is $ 91.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIDEPIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.31K.

Sui DePIN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02374623
$ 0.02374623$ 0.02374623

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-10.60%

-40.64%

+62.02%

+62.02%

Price Prediction for Sui DePIN

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUIDEPIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sui DePIN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sui DePIN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUIDEPIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sui DePIN Price Prediction.

What is Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN)

SUI DEPIN is the first modular data AI network—that we proudly call the AI Layer of the Internet. Our main goal is to enable billions of devices, AI agents, and data owners to securely transact and monetize their data. But beyond the technical jargon, SUI DEPIN is about creating a fair, decentralized, and scalable ecosystem that empowers users and businesses alike.

At its core, SUI DEPIN is a decentralized infrastructure that transforms unused internet bandwidth and data resources into valuable assets. Imagine a global network where devices and users contribute their bandwidth and processing power in exchange for rewards. This creates an ecosystem that benefits everyone—users, businesses, and the entire AI landscape.Our network is powered by over 1.5 million active nodes, spread across the globe. These nodes allow us to handle massive amounts of data daily, enabling us to scrape hundreds of thousands of records from websites efficiently and securely.

Every node in our network acts as a proxy which we can utilize to gather any kind of publicly available data. Our self developed AI algorithms allows us and our clients to extract the data from the website without creating any additional software. We can just describe what kind of data we are looking for and the algorithm can easily extract this data from crawled html code. Also having 1.5 million active nodes makes our network restriction proof which means we can scrape data worldwide no matter which country operates the servers. Our infrastructure solution solves a huge problem AI and BIg Data companies have. They need tremendous amounts of data to work on their models. Getting this data is getting harder and harder and requires to hire at least few experts in the field. Our solution currently can automize 99% of the work and allow the startups to get the same datasets as their big competitors.

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Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI ApplicationsArtificial Intelligence (AI)DePIN

About Sui DePIN

What is Sui DePIN about?

SUI DEPIN is the first modular data AI network, referred to as the AI Layer of the Internet. Its primary objective is to enable billions of devices, AI agents, and data owners to securely transact and monetize their data. Beyond the technical aspects, SUI DEPIN aims to create a fair, decentralized, and scalable ecosystem that empowers both users and businesses.

What makes Sui DePIN unique?

SUI DEPIN is a decentralized infrastructure that transforms unused internet bandwidth and data resources into valuable assets. It operates a global network where devices and users contribute their bandwidth and processing power in exchange for rewards, benefiting users, businesses, and the AI landscape as a whole. The network is powered by over 1.5 million active nodes worldwide, enabling efficient and secure handling of massive amounts of data daily. Each node acts as a proxy for gathering publicly available data, and the self-developed AI algorithms allow for easy extraction of data from crawled HTML code without additional software. This makes the network restriction-proof, capable of scraping data worldwide regardless of server location.

What can Sui DePIN be used for?

SUI DEPIN's infrastructure solves a significant problem for AI and Big Data companies by automating 99% of data collection work. This allows startups to access the same datasets as large competitors, addressing the growing difficulty of data acquisition and reducing the need for expert personnel.

What is the live trading price of Sui DePIN today?

The current trading price of Sui DePIN stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SUIDEPIN?

SUIDEPIN recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Sui DePIN?

In the last 24 hours, Sui DePIN has seen a price movement of -40.64%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Sui DePIN traded in today?

Within the past day, Sui DePIN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sui DePIN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:00:07 (UTC+8)

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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