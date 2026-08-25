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The live Sugar Boy price today is 0 USD.SUGAR market cap is 22,181 USD. Track real-time SUGAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Sugar Boy price today is 0 USD.SUGAR market cap is 22,181 USD. Track real-time SUGAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Sugar Boy Logo

Sugar Boy Price (SUGAR)

Unlisted

1 SUGAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00002218
$0.00002218$0.00002218
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:59:38 (UTC+8)

Sugar Boy Price Today

The live Sugar Boy (SUGAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUGAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUGAR.

Sugar Boy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,181, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUGAR. During the last 24 hours, SUGAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02530325, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUGAR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Market Information

$ 22.18K
$ 22.18K$ 22.18K

--
----

$ 22.18K
$ 22.18K$ 22.18K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sugar Boy is $ 22.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUGAR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.18K.

Sugar Boy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.02530325
$ 0.02530325$ 0.02530325

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Sugar Boy

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUGAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sugar Boy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sugar Boy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUGAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sugar Boy Price Prediction.

What is Sugar Boy (SUGAR)

The first boy on Tron with one mission; to share his $SUGAR.

What are the future plans for Sugar Boy? Sugar Boy will continue to grow its community, expand its presence in the TRON network, and increase its recognition through strategic campaigns and partnerships. The focus is on building a strong brand and creating value for all $SUGAR holders.

About Sugar Boy. $SUGAR the meme token on TRON, inspired by Justin Sun and powered by a community that loves fun. $SUGAR is more than a token—it’s a meowment! Join the craze, hold $SUGAR, and let’s meow our way to the top together!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeTron EcosystemTRON Meme

About Sugar Boy

Which blockchain network does Sugar Boy run on?

Sugar Boy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SUGAR?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Sugar Boy belong to?

Sugar Boy falls under the Meme,Tron Ecosystem,TRON Meme category. This classification helps investors compare SUGAR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Sugar Boy?

Its market capitalization is ₦30126395.19577914296000, placing the asset at rank #6410. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SUGAR is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Sugar Boy today?

Over the past day, SUGAR generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Sugar Boy fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sugar Boy

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:59:38 (UTC+8)

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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