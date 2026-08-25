Sugar Boy Price Today

The live Sugar Boy (SUGAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUGAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUGAR.

Sugar Boy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,181, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUGAR. During the last 24 hours, SUGAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02530325, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUGAR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sugar Boy (SUGAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.18K$ 22.18K $ 22.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.18K$ 22.18K $ 22.18K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sugar Boy is $ 22.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUGAR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.18K.