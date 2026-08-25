What is Success Kid about?

$SKID is a cryptocurrency that aims to make memecoins great again. It is inspired by the recognizable "Success Kid" meme and seeks to bring back the excitement and fun to the world of memecoins.

What makes Success Kid unique?

$SKID is unique because it was launched with no presale, zero taxes, a burnt LP, and a renounced contract, making it a coin for the people. It is fueled by pure memetic power.

What is the current live price of Success Kid?

Success Kid is priced at ₦2.6352752149390216816000, showing a price movement of -0.81% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SKID market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦2.6045661488294429240000 and ₦2.751999546715102992000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Success Kid's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #4741, supported by a market capitalization of ₦234120976.14500833000000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 88877079.17694 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Success Kid's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.