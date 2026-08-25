What is SUBY about?

Suby is an on-chain payment processor enabling business owners and private groups to effectively monetize their communities and leads. We've developed an automated Discord subscription system that allows owners to set up customizable subscription plans, including pricing and billing cycles. Suby automatically assigns and removes Discord roles based on subscription status, and provides business owners with a centralized management dashboard

What is the current price of SUBY?

The live price of SUBY (SUBY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is SUBY positioned in the market?

SUBY currently sits at market rank #5189, supported by a market capitalization of ₦166983433.16125832704000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SUBY?

The circulating supply of SUBY is 999953570.5597496 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of SUBY?

During the last 24 hours, SUBY traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is SUBY from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

SUBY reached an all-time high of ₦7.0946363598128229848000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SUBY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for SUBY?

The current price movement of -0.66% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Payment Solutions,Discord Bots,Believe.app Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.