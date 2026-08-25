StupidCoin Price Today

The live StupidCoin (STUPID) price today is $ 0, with a 2.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUPID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STUPID.

StupidCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 411,648, with a circulating supply of 994.64M STUPID. During the last 24 hours, STUPID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04029338, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STUPID moved -0.50% in the last hour and +22.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.01K.

StupidCoin (STUPID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 411.65K$ 411.65K $ 411.65K Volume (24H) $ 47.01K$ 47.01K $ 47.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 411.65K$ 411.65K $ 411.65K Circulation Supply 994.64M 994.64M 994.64M Total Supply 994,642,107.706977 994,642,107.706977 994,642,107.706977

The current Market Cap of StupidCoin is $ 411.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.01K. The circulating supply of STUPID is 994.64M, with a total supply of 994642107.706977. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 411.65K.