Stryke Price Today

The live Stryke (SYK) price today is $ 0.00998004, with a 11.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00998004 per SYK.

Stryke currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 674,965, with a circulating supply of 67.63M SYK. During the last 24 hours, SYK traded between $ 0.00998272 (low) and $ 0.01142891 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.452935, while the all-time low was $ 0.0070682.

In short-term performance, SYK moved -0.43% in the last hour and +31.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.10K.

Stryke (SYK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 674.97K$ 674.97K $ 674.97K Volume (24H) $ 8.10K$ 8.10K $ 8.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 674.97K$ 674.97K $ 674.97K Circulation Supply 67.63M 67.63M 67.63M Total Supply 67,632,229.11299333 67,632,229.11299333 67,632,229.11299333

The current Market Cap of Stryke is $ 674.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.10K. The circulating supply of SYK is 67.63M, with a total supply of 67632229.11299333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 674.97K.