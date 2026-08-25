What is UNKJD about?

UNKJD is a next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn. It combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

What makes UNKJD unique?

UNKJD offers three distinct game modes: Player vs Environment, Player vs Player, and Team vs Team. These modes provide a variety of gameplay experiences, catering to different player preferences and skill levels.

What can UNKJD be used for?

UNKJD can be used for playing in three different modes: Player vs Environment, Player vs Player, and Team vs Team. These modes allow users to train, compete against others, and collaborate in team-based gameplay.

What is the current price of Striker League?

Striker League is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Striker League is ₦3504.1747263473328000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MBS today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦19825724.1848827480368000, placing the asset at rank #7758 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Striker League's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MBS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 625437750.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Striker League fall under?

Striker League is part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Utility Token,Sports Games,Alameda Research Portfolio,Action Games,Arcade Games,Base Native classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MBS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MBS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.