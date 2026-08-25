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The live Striker League price today is 0 USD.MBS market cap is 14,596.98 USD. Track real-time MBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Striker League price today is 0 USD.MBS market cap is 14,596.98 USD. Track real-time MBS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Striker League Logo

Striker League Price (MBS)

Unlisted

1 MBS to USD Live Price:

$0.00002334
$0.00002334$0.00002334
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Striker League (MBS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:57:47 (UTC+8)

Striker League Price Today

The live Striker League (MBS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MBS.

Striker League currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,596.98, with a circulating supply of 625.44M MBS. During the last 24 hours, MBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MBS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -37.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Striker League (MBS) Market Information

$ 14.60K
$ 14.60K$ 14.60K

--
----

$ 23.34K
$ 23.34K$ 23.34K

625.44M
625.44M 625.44M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Striker League is $ 14.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MBS is 625.44M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.34K.

Striker League Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 2.58
$ 2.58$ 2.58

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+0.43%

-37.50%

-37.50%

Price Prediction for Striker League

Striker League (MBS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MBS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Striker League (MBS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Striker League could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Striker League will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MBS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Striker League Price Prediction.

What is Striker League (MBS)

LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn.

LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

Play in Three Modes:

  1. Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer
  2. Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users
  3. Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Striker League (MBS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Striker League

What is UNKJD about?

UNKJD is a next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn. It combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

What makes UNKJD unique?

UNKJD offers three distinct game modes: Player vs Environment, Player vs Player, and Team vs Team. These modes provide a variety of gameplay experiences, catering to different player preferences and skill levels.

What can UNKJD be used for?

UNKJD can be used for playing in three different modes: Player vs Environment, Player vs Player, and Team vs Team. These modes allow users to train, compete against others, and collaborate in team-based gameplay.

What is the current price of Striker League?

Striker League is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Striker League is ₦3504.1747263473328000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MBS today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦19825724.1848827480368000, placing the asset at rank #7758 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Striker League's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MBS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 625437750.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Striker League fall under?

Striker League is part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Utility Token,Sports Games,Alameda Research Portfolio,Action Games,Arcade Games,Base Native classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MBS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MBS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Striker League

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:57:47 (UTC+8)

Striker League (MBS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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