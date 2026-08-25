What is Stride Staked Osmo about?

Stride Staked Osmo (stOSMO) is a liquid staking token (LST) that represents staked OSMO, the native token of the Osmosis Zone, a prominent liquidity hub within the Cosmos ecosystem. By staking OSMO with Stride, users receive stOSMO tokens, which are redeemable for OSMO at a 1:1 ratio after the unbonding period. This allows users to maintain liquidity while earning staking rewards, making stOSMO a versatile asset in DeFi applications with an 18.19% staking reward.

What makes Stride Staked Osmo unique?

Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain, enabling users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens and receive stTokens in return. These stTokens are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. Stride's platform allows users to earn staking rewards while retaining liquidity, which can be utilized to participate in Cosmos DeFi opportunities for additional yields.

What is today's price of Stride Staked Osmo (STOSMO)?

The live price is ₦68.89913779773158848000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of STOSMO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of STOSMO is 2807691.190241, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Stride Staked Osmo?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of STOSMO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Stride Staked Osmo today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦193446743.38147206048000, positioning Stride Staked Osmo at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is STOSMO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Stride Staked Osmo?

The recent price movement of -1.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Liquid Staking Tokens,Liquid Staking, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.