What is Stride Staked Injective about?

Stride Staked Injective (stINJ) is the token received in exchange for staking INJ with Stride. INJ is the native token of Injective Protocol. By staking INJ with Stride, users can earn stINJ, which are redeemable for INJ at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on INJ.

What makes Stride Staked Injective unique?

Stride supports staking INJ on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stINJ, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Injective Protocol's DeFi offerings and pursue more yields within the ecosystem.

What is the live price of Stride Staked Injective?

Stride Staked Injective is trading at ₦11965.8059453953496000, showing a price movement of 0.36% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is STINJ today?

The price volatility of STINJ within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Stride Staked Injective?

The token fluctuated between ₦11395.3588969202024000 (low) and ₦12346.1039777121144000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has STINJ generated?

In the last 24 hours, STINJ accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦85363.3261825309560000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Stride Staked Injective?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does STINJ compare to other Cosmos Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Secret Ecosystem,Liquid Staking tokens?

Within the Cosmos Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Secret Ecosystem,Liquid Staking category, STINJ shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.