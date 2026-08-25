Streamr XDATA Price Today

The live Streamr XDATA (XDATA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current XDATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XDATA.

Streamr XDATA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 242,640, with a circulating supply of 987.15M XDATA. During the last 24 hours, XDATA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.454557, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XDATA moved +0.07% in the last hour and +10.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00K.

Streamr XDATA (XDATA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 242.64K$ 242.64K $ 242.64K Volume (24H) $ 2.00K$ 2.00K $ 2.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 242.64K$ 242.64K $ 242.64K Circulation Supply 987.15M 987.15M 987.15M Total Supply 987,154,514.0 987,154,514.0 987,154,514.0

The current Market Cap of Streamr XDATA is $ 242.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.00K. The circulating supply of XDATA is 987.15M, with a total supply of 987154514.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 242.64K.