What is the current price of Strawberry In Bloom?

The live price of Strawberry In Bloom (BERRY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Strawberry In Bloom positioned in the market?

Strawberry In Bloom currently sits at market rank #4580, supported by a market capitalization of ₦267065651.40170635496000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BERRY?

The circulating supply of BERRY is 420690000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Strawberry In Bloom?

During the last 24 hours, Strawberry In Bloom traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Strawberry In Bloom from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Strawberry In Bloom reached an all-time high of ₦33.5023008286550640896000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BERRY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Strawberry In Bloom?

The current price movement of 0.92% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Frog-Themed,The Boy’s Club. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.