StormX Price (STMX)
The live StormX (STMX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STMX.
StormX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 358,771, with a circulating supply of 11.00B STMX. During the last 24 hours, STMX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.165032, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STMX moved -- in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of StormX is $ 358.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STMX is 11.00B, with a total supply of 12500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.69K.
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In 2040, the price of StormX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017.
The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin.
Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers.
Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20).
Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
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Learn more about StormX in this Altcoin Buzz video Altcoin Buzz471K subscribersStormX: 10 Reasons Why STMX Will Soar ????Altcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWatch on0:000:00 / 11:38•Live•
Which blockchain network does StormX run on?
StormX operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of STMX?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does StormX belong to?
StormX falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,E-commerce category. This classification helps investors compare STMX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of StormX?
Its market capitalization is ₦487285376.25827865736000, placing the asset at rank #3493. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of STMX is currently circulating?
There are 11000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for StormX today?
Over the past day, STMX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, StormX fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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