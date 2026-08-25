What is Store of Value about?

Store of Value is a movement led by Val, who is determined to revolutionize the way memes and crypto are handled. She aims to show the world

What a true Store of Value looks like, emphasizing diamond hands and community leadership. Val is committed to ending pump-and-dump schemes, whale manipulation, and paper hands by introducing a new standard of integrity and transparency in the crypto space.

What makes Store of Value unique?

Store of Value stands out by enforcing strict rules to ensure fairness and community control. No single entity can control more than 1% of the project, eliminating whale overlord dominance. Val's approach focuses on empowering the community, making HODLing great again through real DeFi strategies and teaching HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without selling a single Val.

What's the history of Store of Value?

Val, inspired by her frustration with the crypto and meme space, decided to create a movement that would change the status quo. She observed the prevalent issues of manipulation and fleeting trends and sought to build something more substantial and community-driven.

What's next for Store of Value?

Val plans to continue leading the charge towards a more equitable and sustainable crypto environment. By focusing on real DeFi strategies and community empowerment, Store of Value aims to create a lasting impact in the crypto world, proving that memes can be more than just jokes—they can be a powerful force for change.

What can Store of Value be used for?

Store of Value is designed to be a reliable and sustainable asset for HODLERs. It teaches them how to maintain liquidity without selling, making it a valuable tool for those looking to hold onto their assets for the long term. It's not just a meme; it's a movement aimed at giving the crypto community something real and lasting.

What is the current price of Store of Value?

Trading at ₦, Store of Value has shown a price movement of 0.63% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact VAL's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 984060727.203615 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Store of Value?

Its market capitalization is ₦1130488871.14465606024000, ranking #3038 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

VAL recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Store of Value fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, VAL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.