Store of Value Price (VAL)
The live Store of Value (VAL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current VAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VAL.
Store of Value currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 832,339, with a circulating supply of 984.06M VAL. During the last 24 hours, VAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00191817, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, VAL moved -0.76% in the last hour and +18.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 420.38.
The current Market Cap of Store of Value is $ 832.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 420.38. The circulating supply of VAL is 984.06M, with a total supply of 984060727.203615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 832.34K.
-0.76%
+0.64%
+18.58%
+18.58%
In 2040, the price of Store of Value could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Val is fed up with the way memes and crypto have been handled. She’s seen enough of the pump-and-dump schemes, the whales manipulating the market, and the paper hands folding at the first sign of a dip. That’s why she’s here—to show the world what a true Store of Value looks like, with diamond hands leading the way. No more fake promises and hype trains that crash and burn. Val’s got rules if you want to play with her, and they’re simple: no one controls more than 1% of her she is a free soul, so the community stays in charge, No Whale overlords
Val’s mission? To make HODLing great again. She’s bringing real DeFi strategies to the table, teaching her HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without ever needing to sell a single Val. This isn’t just a meme; it’s a movement. Val is tired of the games and ready to give her people something real—something they can laugh about today and still hold onto tomorrow. She’s here to remind the crypto world that memes can be more than just jokes; they can be power. So buckle up, HODLERs, because Val’s taking us to the moon, one loyal hand at a time.
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What is Store of Value about?
Store of Value is a movement led by Val, who is determined to revolutionize the way memes and crypto are handled. She aims to show the world
What a true Store of Value looks like, emphasizing diamond hands and community leadership. Val is committed to ending pump-and-dump schemes, whale manipulation, and paper hands by introducing a new standard of integrity and transparency in the crypto space.
What makes Store of Value unique?
Store of Value stands out by enforcing strict rules to ensure fairness and community control. No single entity can control more than 1% of the project, eliminating whale overlord dominance. Val's approach focuses on empowering the community, making HODLing great again through real DeFi strategies and teaching HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without selling a single Val.
What's the history of Store of Value?
Val, inspired by her frustration with the crypto and meme space, decided to create a movement that would change the status quo. She observed the prevalent issues of manipulation and fleeting trends and sought to build something more substantial and community-driven.
What's next for Store of Value?
Val plans to continue leading the charge towards a more equitable and sustainable crypto environment. By focusing on real DeFi strategies and community empowerment, Store of Value aims to create a lasting impact in the crypto world, proving that memes can be more than just jokes—they can be a powerful force for change.
What can Store of Value be used for?
Store of Value is designed to be a reliable and sustainable asset for HODLERs. It teaches them how to maintain liquidity without selling, making it a valuable tool for those looking to hold onto their assets for the long term. It's not just a meme; it's a movement aimed at giving the crypto community something real and lasting.
What is the current price of Store of Value?
Trading at ₦, Store of Value has shown a price movement of 0.63% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact VAL's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 984060727.203615 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Store of Value?
Its market capitalization is ₦1130488871.14465606024000, ranking #3038 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
VAL recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Store of Value fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?
As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, VAL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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